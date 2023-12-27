BRUCE DICKINSON, EMPEROR Confirmed As Headliners For 2024 Edition Of Italy's Metal Park Festival

The 2024 edition of Italy's Metal Park festival is scheduled for July 6 - 7 at Villa Ca’ Cornaro in Romano D’Ezzelino, Vicenza.

Confirmed for July 6 is headliner Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), alongside The Darkness, Stratovarius, Michael Monroe, Richie Kotzen, and more to be announced.

Appearon July 7 is headliner Emperor, as well as Cavalera (full Sepultura set), Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and more tba.

Villa Ca’ Cornaro is a huge green area with ancient trees, hosting a stunning 18th-century Venetian residence. Thanks to the coordinated work of AMA Music Festival and Metalitalia.com, over the last few weeks the area has been completely redesigned to host Metal Park, in order to create a new concept of metal festival. The area is equipped with wide shaded areas, food and beverage stands, several car parks, a metal market, and a camping area with toilets and essential services for those who want to experience the atmosphere of Metal Park at the fullest.

For complete festival details, and to purchase tickets, head to Metal-Park.it.