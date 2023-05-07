BRUCE DICKINSON - Fan-Filmed Video Of Summer Breeze Brazil 2023 "From Rock Star To Businessman" Spoken Word Performance Available

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson brought his spoken word performance, "From Rock Star To Businessman", to the first ever Summer Breeze Brazil Festival on April 29th. It took place at the Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Dickinson has been caught up in a £270,000 High Court battle over cash from his lucrative speaking tours, reports Daily Mail.

Dickinson, 64, shot to fame as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band, famous for their hits including "Run To The Hills", "The Number Of The Beast" and "Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter".

The Iron Maiden singer has now been engulfed in a row between rival agents who are fighting over a cut of the takings from his public speaking tours.

His shows, "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson", are said in online publicity to feature 'fascinating tales and derring-do exploits' from his rock career, as well as giving a 'humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective'.

Dickinson's tour agents, David Daniel and Andrew Leighton-Pope, are being sued for allegedly poaching him from his previous agency, Celebrity Speakers.

Dickinson is not a party to the case and has not given evidence.

His new tour agents had previously worked for or been connected with Celebrity Speakers (CSL), but then moved on, taking Dickinson with them, the company's lawyers say.

Read the full story at DailyMail.co.uk.