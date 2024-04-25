BRUCE DICKINSON Guitarist Posts The Mandrake Project Tour Vlog 3: Mexico

Bruce Dickinson's current tour in support of the Iron Maiden frontman's new album, The Mandrake Project, landed at Teatro Diana in Guadalajara, Mexico on April 18, and Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, Mexico on April 20.

Dickinson's guitarist, Philip Näslund, has posted a new vlog covering the two dates. Watch below:

Dickinson's backing band features:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tanya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)

Find Bruce Dickinson's complete tour itinerary, as well as ticket links, here.

The Mandrake Project is not just an album project & tour but also a comic book series of the same name. Created by Bruce Dickinson it features an array of known graphic novel talent. It was scripted by Tony Lee (Dr Who), stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson (2000AD) & with covers by industry heavyweight Bill Sienkiewicz for Z2 Comics it will be released as 12 quarterly issues and collated into three annual graphic novels. Issue #2 is on sale now.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: