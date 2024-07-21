BRUCE DICKINSON - "I Always Work Five Years In Advance; That Way I Am Never Surprised"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is featured in a new interview conducted by The Guardian. Following is an excerpt from the Q&A.

Q: What is your greatest fear?

Dickinson: "Well, I’m not too happy about snakes. I also hate sand. It’s very inconvenient."

Q: What scares you about getting older?

Dickinson: "I always work five years in advance; that way I am never surprised. Right now, for example, I am 70. Every year for the next five years will therefore be a cause for celebration."

Q: What is the closest you’ve come to death?

Dickinson: "I’ve been asleep at the wheel on the M11, had an engine fire over the Atlantic in a light aircraft, driven unprotected through an enemy firing zone to do a gig in wartime Sarajevo – the list goes on and on. But I did have stage 3 throat cancer and was cured by some fantastic UK medics."

When we thought that nothing could surprise us anymore in the heavy metal world, a 'miracle' happened recently in Zagreb! Iron Maiden icons Paul Di'Anno and Bruce Dickinson met for the first time and had a friendly chat right in Croatia. New video from the meeting can be viewed below: