BRUCE DICKINSON Joined By Choir For “Rain On The Graves” In Stockholm; Video

Bruce Dickinson was joined by the Hårdrockskören choir from Borlänge, Stockholm and Örebro for a performance of new song “Rain On The Graves” at Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden.

Hårdrockskören previously joined the Iron Maiden frontman for “Rain On The Graves” at Sweden Rock Festival. Check out video below.

On May 24th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson played a solo show at at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

“Accident Of Birth”

“Abduction”

“Laughing In The Hiding Bush”

“Afterglow Of Ragnarok”

“Chemical Wedding”

“Many Doors To Hell”

“Jerusalem”

“Resurrection Men”

“Rain On The Graves”

“Frankenstein” (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

“The Alchemist”

"Tears Of The Dragon"

“Darkside Of Aquarius”

Encore:

“Navigate The Seas Of The Sun”

“Book Of Thel”

“The Tower”

Dickinson's backing band features:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tanya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)