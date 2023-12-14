BRUCE DICKINSON, NANCY WILSON, IAN ASTBURY To Guest On Season Finale Of AXS TV’s Power Hour Tonight

With season 2 proving to be its biggest season yet, Danny Wimmer Presents’ flagship music/chat program The Power Hour is back with the season finale this week.

The latest episode - hosted by Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, Josh Bernstein – rounds out the star-studded season by welcoming Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden, Ian Astbury from The Cult and Nancy Wilson of Heart. Ian Astbury talks about being in music for 40 years and upcoming Death Cult tour while connecting with host Caity Babs on their love of Tim Hortons. Nancy Wilson talks about reuniting with her sister Ann and collaborating with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie. Bruce Dickinson checks in from Helsinki to talk about his upcoming solo album and comic book The Mandrake Project as well as the upcoming Iron Maiden graphic novel.

The new episode features news stories about Sepultura and NOFX calling it quits, Limp Bizkit’s tour with Corey Feldman and the reunion of Wolfgang Van Halen and Michael Anthony at a recent show. The video debuts of the week featured submissions from Architects, Green Day, Return to Dust, Many Eyes and Palaye Royale. The Power Hour is sponsored by Jolly Time popcorn and Rockabilia clothing and airs on AXS TV at 11 PM (check local listings).

The new episode of The Power Hour also brought about a first for the show this week. The fan-voted video countdown chart – a staple for the show and music industry – saw an unsigned band top the chart for the first-time ever. The Effect - the band comprised of Trev Lukather (son of Toto’s Steve Lukather) on guitars, Nic Collins (son of Phil Collins) on drums, Steve Maggiora (Toto) on keyboards and newcomer Emmett Stang on vocals – took the #1 spot this week with their video for “Unwanted.” Rounding out the countdown this week on the season finale was Tim Montana, The Beatles, Set It Off, Papa Roach, Dirty Honey, Beartooth, Spiritbox, Bruce Dickinson and Crossbone Skully.

Season 2 of The Power Hour brought some of the biggest names in music to the AXS TV airwaves since it debuted on October 5. Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), The Black Keys, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), John Taylor (Duran Duran), Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society/Pantera), Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe), Courtney LaPlante (Spiritbox), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), Daryl McDaniels (Run-D.M.C.), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth), Mick Mars, Tim Montana, Joe Satriani, Wayne Newton as well as members of Creed, Good Charlotte, Bad Omens, Godsmack, Staind, Blondie and Steel Panther have all shown up on the star-studded season.

The Power Hour will return in 2024 with a brand-new season and more exclusive content. In the meantime, be sure to follow the Power Hour for exclusive content on the DWP YouTube Channel. The Power Hour hosts will be at all of the upcoming 2024 DWP Festivals as well as the sold-out Summer of ’99 and Summer of ’99 and Beyond cruises featuring Creed.

The Power Hour is produced by Josh Bernstein and Jake Miller for Danny Wimmer Presents and is filmed in Los Angeles, CA, as well as on location at the Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Season Two of The Power Hour was proudly sponsored by Jolly Time Popcorn, Rockabilia.com and Stern Pinball.