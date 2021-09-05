BRUCE DICKINSON On IRON MAIDEN In The Studio - "Nobody Works Like We Do; We Are Definitely A One-Off"

Guesting on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson discussed working with Kevin Shirley, who has been their go-to producer since Brave New World, released in 2000.

Kevin Shirley has worked with Iron Maiden on the aforementioned Brave New World, Dance of Death (2003), A Matter of Life and Death (2006), The Final Frontier (2010), The Book of Souls (2015), and their newest release, Senjutsu.

Dickinson: "Kevin's a very good, knowledgeable, technical producer, but we are difficult to work with. I haven't worked with that many bands, but I've worked with a fair number of musicians, and I know in general how people tend to work. Nobody works like we do. We are definitely a one-off. The way things get put together, all the funny little protocols, the little politics within the band. Not in a bad way; this is just the way it works. I imagine it's kind of the same in The Rolling Stones; it's not like working with anybody else. It's like, 'What are they doing now?' They always do 'that' on Thursday, and they've done it for 45 years. That's what they do on a Thursday and nobody interferes with that. And it's the same with us; we have all these little eccentricities. I don't think we could work any other way."

For Senjutsu - loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, is a double CD/Triple vinyl album.

Senjutsu is released in the following formats and is available to order/save at IronMaiden.com.

- Standard 2CD Digipak

- Deluxe 2CD Book Format

- Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl

- Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

- Digital album [streaming and download]

Tracklisting:

"Senjutsu" (8:20) - Smith/Harris

"Stratego" (4:59) - Gers/Harris

"The Writing On The Wall" (6:13) - Smith/Dickinson

"Lost In A Lost World" (9:31) - Harris

"Days Of Future Past" (4:03) - Smith/Dickinson

"The Time Machine" (7:09) - Gers/Harris

"Darkest Hour" (7:20) - Smith/Dickinson

"Death Of The Celts" (10:20) - Harris

"The Parchment" (12:39) - Harris

"Hell On Earth" (11:19) - Harris

"Senjutsu" visualizer:

"Stratego":

"The Writing On The Wall" video:

"The Writing On The Wall" (SFX Version)