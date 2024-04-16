BRUCE DICKINSON On Playing Small Venues For The Mandrake Project - "It's Brilliant; It's The Source Code Of Music"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson spoke with Doug Kolk at KTLA 5 on April 9th about his solo tour for The Mandrake Project. The tour sees Dickinson returning to club stages rather than his usual arena performances with Iron Maiden.

Dickinson performed two Whisky A Go Go warm up shows in West Hollywood, CA on April 12th and 13th.

Dickinson: "It's brilliant. Honestly. You can see the audience, and you can smell them. It's fantastic. It really is great because, honestly, it's what it's all about. It's the source code of music, that kind of, well... I have to use the term 'analog' because, as opposed to digital and stuff like that, and as opposed to bands or entertainers now that do everything like to a click track or to time code or whatever. None of that. So, we are back in 1972, which is, most people say, 'I wasn't even born then.'"

Fan-filmed footage of Dickinson's April 13th show at the Whisky A Go Go can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Accident of Birth"

"Abduction"

"Starchildren" (first live performance since 1997)

"Afterglow of Ragnarok"

"Chemical Wedding"

"Many Doors to Hell"

"Tears of the Dragon"

"Resurrection Men"

"Rain on the Graves"

"Frankenstein" (The Edgar Winter Group)

"Gods of War

"The Alchemist

"Darkside of Aquarius

Encore:

"Book of Thel" (first live performance since 1999)

"The Tower"

Dickinson's backing band features:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tonya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)

The Mandrake Project Tour officially kicked off in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory Monday, April 15. Check out Dickinson's complete tour schedule here.