BRUCE DICKINSON Performs First Spoken Word Show On UK Tour; Reaction Video Available
August 3, 2021, 32 minutes ago
On August 1st, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson kicked off his first ever UK spoken word tour at Theatre Royal in Brighton. A short clip featuring feedback of those in attendance on the night can be viewed below.
Dickinson recently guested on Steve Wright In The Afternoon on BBC Radio 2 on July 1st and discussed his critically acclaimed spoken word shows. Check out the interview below. The chat begins at the 1:30 mark.
On the unscripted audience participation portion of the show
Dickinson: "They (the audience) can ask about anything. Some of them ask about the band, you get unwitting ones where people will say… somebody wrote on a cue card: 'Do you remember meeting my mom in a hotel in Budapest in 1983?' And now my brain's really racing. And at the end of it he put, 'By the way, you're not my dad. I checked.' When you get stuff like that, it's sort of comedy gold, really. It's quite a straightforward question, but it's how you glue it together. I do take the Mickey out of, largely, myself. I have been guilty of wearing... unrepentantly, I should add... some of the most ridiculous trousers in the world. It all makes good sense and it's all in the best possible taste, and there's a reason why I'm not invited to Paris Fashion Week."
Remaining dates for Dickinson's very special "Evening With" shows on his first-ever UK spoken word tour are available below.
August
4 - Salford, England - The Lowry
5 - Bradford, England - St George's Hall
8 - Nottingham, England - Theatre Royal
9 - Birmingham, England - The Alexandra
10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.