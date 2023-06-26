BRUCE DICKINSON Performs IRON MAIDEN Songs With Cover Band In Royal Air Force Hangar; Video

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, joined a covers band on Friday (June 23) to perform "The Trooper" and "Run To The Hills" in a hangar at the Royal Air Force base in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, England. The performance was part of an event to commemorate the retirement of the military transport aircraft, Lockheed C-130 Hercules.

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland tonight, June 26.

To view Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule, head here. Watch a recap of the tour opener below: