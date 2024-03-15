BRUCE DICKINSON's The Mandrake Project, Chapter 2: "...And I Am Death" Available March 20

Don't miss the second instalment of Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project!

"Why would an organization determined to control of immortality utilize someone as reckless and dangerous as Necropolis? Some of the answers are brought to light as the past and present collide, revealing the shocking secrets of Necropolis’ childhood, and how those moments led to him becoming a part of the Mandrake Project."

From the imagination of legendary Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson and the creative team of writer Tony Lee (Doctor Who, Marvel, DC) and artist Staz Johnson (Marvel, DC), comes a saga capturing the century-spanning generational war between the forces of science and mysticism for control of immortality. All covers by multiple Eisner-winner Bill Sienkiewicz (Moon Knight, New Mutants) - #2 of the 12-issue series arrives in stores Wednesday, March 20.

The battle for immortality continues with Bruce Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project #2 available at comic retailers and direct from Z2Comics.com on March 20, 2024. There is a limited edition bundle available exclusively on Z2Comics.com including One (1) The Mandrake Project #2 Foil Collector's Card - signed by Bruce Dickinson, One (1) Felt Trading Card Pouch, One (1) Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project #2, One (1) The Mandrake Project #2 1st Printing Certificate of Authenticity, and One (1) Bill Sienkiewicz illustrated The Mandrake Project Art Print.

The single issue The Mandrake Project #2 is a large-sized 9.35” x 9:35” 36-page single issue with cardstock cover priced at $10 and arrives in a sealed bag with a first-printing certificate of authenticity – this is the second installment of a 12-issue run arriving quarterly over the course of the next three years, including annual trade paperbacks every fall.

Release dates for 2024 and 2025 as follows:

The Mandrake Project #1 – January 17, 2024

The Mandrake Project #2 – March 20, 2024

The Mandrake Project #3 – June 26, 2024

The Mandrake Project #4 – September 25, 2024

The Mandrake Project Annual Trade paperback #1 – November 6, 2024

The Mandrake Project #5 – December 18, 2024

The Mandrake Project #6 – March 19, 2025

The Mandrake Project #7 – June 25, 2025

The Mandrake Project #8 – September 24, 2025

The Mandrake Project Annual Trade paperback #2 – November 5, 2025

The Creators:

Bruce Dickinson – a Polymath best known as the vocalist of Iron Maiden, and for his solo albums, Bruce has never been one to take the easy, expected, or pre-defined path in his life. Trained in aviation, Bruce had an additional career as a commercial pilot - eventually flying three versions of Iron Maiden’s Ed Force One culminating in a 747 that traversed the world with the band, crew, and all their stage gear on board. He’s hosted his own radio show on the BBC, has a podcast, starred in television documentaries & and produced films, created a multi-million-selling beer with Robinsons Brewery, and competed internationally in the art of fencing. Were that not enough, he’s written novels, non-fiction memoirs, film scripts, and comics. He’s developed the mythology & and story of The Mandrake Project for over a decade.

Tony Lee is a 1# New York Times bestselling author. Tony has written comics for international publishers including DC, Marvel, Hachette, IDW, Del Rey, and Z2. In 2008, he became the writer for the ongoing IDW Doctor Who comic, as well as the 2012 Doctor Who / StarTrek crossover series. He’s also known for his work in audio drama, notably the Confessions of Dorian Grey, Robin of Sherwood, Doctor Who, and Dodge & Twist, adapted from his own bestselling novel, and has written for both BBC One and ITV Studios. In 2021, Tony revealed he was the writer behind the bestselling series of Jack Gatland procedural crime novels.

Staz Johnson is an English comic book artist best known for his work of DC Comics’ Robin and Catwoman series. He got his start in the mid-1980’s illustrating fantasy roleplaying games, before working for Marvel UK on weekly comics including Transformers and Action Force. In the 1990’s he began working for the legendary British publication 2000 AD, rendering stories for Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper. His comic work includes runs on comics for Marvel and DC and a graphic novel adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

Bill Sienkiewicz is a multi-Eisner Award-winning artist known for revamping the style of comic and graphic novel illustration—a feat earning him an international reputation across media industries, as well as entrée into the Eisner Hall of Fame. He is most noted for Marvel’s Elektra: Assassin, Moon Knight, and New Mutants—inspiring FX’s Legion and Disney’s Moon Knight series—and his acclaimed graphic novel Stray Toasters. He has garnered two Emmy nominations and contributed artwork for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Batman, Dune, Logan, The Grinch, The Green Mile, and Unforgiven. His work within the field of music includes album covers for Dio, EPMD, RZA, Kid Cudi, T.I., and Seth MacFarlane.

Bruce Dickinson’s brand-new album, The Mandrake Project, has become a global smash hit with huge chart success already announced across Europe and Latin America, with further major worldwide chart positions to follow this week.

In Germany and Sweden Bruce has topped the album charts, whilst in the UK the album has entered the Official Album Charts at #3, just behind Liam Gallagher & John Squire at #1, and narrowly pipped to the #2 spot by Rod Stewart and Jools Holland with a last-minute Mother’s Day surge of sales.

In the first week of sales in the US, The Mandrake Project enters the Billboard 200 and is Bruce Dickinson’s highest charting solo album, debuting at #5 on both the Top 200 Album Sales and Current Album Sales charts and #1 on both the Current Rock Album Sales and Current Hard Rock Album Sales charts. In Canada the album debuts at #1 on the Top Canadian Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales and Hard Music Album Sales charts concurrently.

Elsewhere the album is already a Top 10 success in many European countries’ national charts including Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and France. And in Latin America’s iTunes charts The Mandrake Project is Top 10 in both Brazil and Mexico, with many more countries following suit in the days to come.

Bruce – pictured above with his No.1 Award in Germany – comments; “I’m delighted that so many people love the record. It’s been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I’ve visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing The Mandrake Project & songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!”

Featuring the singles "Afterglow Of Ragnarok" and "Rain On The Graves", the ten-track collection has been receiving swathes of critical acclaim, with rave reviews running around the world.

As Bruce Dickinson and his band prepare for a massive headlining tour this spring and summer, with over 40 dates in Mexico, Brazil, the UK and Europe, The Mandrake Project continues to captivate audiences and solidify its place as a monumental release in the world of rock music.

The Mandrake Project is available worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

Order The Mandrake Project here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

