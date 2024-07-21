BRUCE DICKINSON Sings “Alexander The Great” Live In Greece; Video

Bruce Dickinson, during his performance with his band at the Release Athens Festival yesterday, fulfilled the ardent desire of countless Greek fans, even if just for a moment, to hear "Alexander The Great" live, reports rockpages.gr.

At the end of the set, after finishing "Road To Hell," Bruce put on a plastic helmet with a crest and addressed the audience, saying: "I think you want to sing a little more," before starting the chorus of the song.

It should be noted that Iron Maiden played the song for the first time in Slovenia on May 28, 2023, as part of "The Future Past Tour," which did not pass through Greece.