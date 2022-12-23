BRUCE DICKINSON Takes You Behind The Curtain Of IRON MAIDEN's The Legacy Of The Beast Tour; Part 2 Streaming (Video)

Iron Maiden began their Legacy Of The Beast Tour in May 2018, and concluded it over four years later in October 2022. The extensive worldwide trek included 140 shows in 33 countries, attended by over 3.5 million fans.

Now, Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson is taking you on a behind the scenes journey from his perspective. Part 2 of the new series is now available. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Iron Maiden will be bringing a new tour to Europe in the summer of 2023, including arena shows in the UK & Ireland. The Future Past Tour will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

Currently, Maiden's The Future Past Tour is scheduled to commence in May in Slovenia, and wrap up in August at the prestigious Wacken Open Air Festival in Germany. The complete routing can be found here.

Bassist Steve Harris says, “Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first 3 songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

Manager, Rod Smallwood adds, “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!”