BRUCE DICKINSON Talks The Mandrake Project In New Video Message – “We’ve Been Working On This Since 2014…”

Renowned around the world as one of the greatest and most distinctive heavy metal vocalists of all time, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson will be releasing a brand new solo album in early 2024 via BMG Records. Entitled The Mandrake Project, it sees him reunited with long-time musical collaborator and producer Roy Z. The singer has released a new video message discussing The Mandrake Project and that "it's music, but also much, much more":

The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005.

Bruce explains, “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can! As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

The first live shows to be announced are in Mexico and Brazil in April and May 2024, with further touring plans to be revealed in due course.

Dates:

April

18 - Diana Theater - Guadalajara, Mexico

20 - Pepsi Theatre - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

27 - Opera Hall - Brasilia, Brazil

28 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30 - Qualistage - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May

2 - Quinta Linda - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Tickets will be available here.