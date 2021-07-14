BRUCE DICKINSON Teases 2022 IRON MAIDEN Tour - "Next Year I Will Be Onstage With All My Mates, And With You As Well"; Video

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, will launch his first-ever UK spoken word tour on August 1 in Brighton, England at Theatre Royal. In a new trailer, which can be found below, Dickinson lets fans know what they can expect from the shows, and slips in news that Iron Maiden will be touring in 2022.

Says Bruce: “It’s going to be wonderful to come out of eternity, and be in front of real people. And next year, I will be onstage, with all my mates, and with you as well, a few more of you.”

Bruce Dickinson is considered one of the world’s most storied musicians after decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in Iron Maiden. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer... to name but a few.

So there’s plenty to be entertained by, throughout the evening’s cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits, all delivered by Bruce with characteristically infectious enthusiasm and wry wit.

Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, as told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs, videos and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.

The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!

The summer 2021 dates are:

August

1 - Brighton, England - Theatre Royal

4 - Salford, England - The Lowry

5 - Bradford, England - St George's Hall

8 - Nottingham, England - Theatre Royal

9 - Birmingham, England - The Alexandra

10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Iron Maiden has uploaded a new teaser for their Belshazzar’s Feast, which can be seen below:



The band previously released a video with Bruce Dickinson inviting fans to their Belshazzar’s Feast. Dickinson says in the video, “July the 15th. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast…but your mum can’t come.”

The video comes after rampant speculation that the British heavy metal legends were preparing to announce new music after recent postings from the band showed the letters “W.O.T.W.”, thought to mean “Writing On The Wall”.

Iron Maiden’s last album was 2015’s The Book Of Souls. Stay tuned for updates.