BRUCE DICKINSON Wants IRON MAIDEN To Find New Vocalist If He Can No Longer Sing - "I Should Be Able To Choose My Replacement"

NME is reporting that Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, has said that he wants the band to replace him if he finds that he can’t sing anymore.

In a new interview, Dickinson also said that he would want a say in choosing his replacement.

He told the Daily Star‘s Wired column:”If tomorrow I don’t feel able to sing more than four songs a night, I’d like the guys to continue and I should be able to choose my replacement. I would stick my head in from time to time and the other singer would do the rest.

“When you look at Keith Richards, who suffers from arthritis, he’s not on top form every night but he’s supported by other guitarists. It’s The Rolling Stones. I don’t think it upsets anyone. In any case, everything I’ve said isn’t going to happen.”

He also dismissed the idea of following ABBA‘s lead and using hologram replicas if it came down to it. “That’s hell on earth. I really don’t understand the point of it,” Dickinson added.

On June 11, Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 landed at the Download Festival at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Senjutsu

"Stratego"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Revelations"

"Blood Brothers"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore 1:

"The Trooper"

"The Clansman"

"Run To The Hills"

Encore 2:

"Aces High"