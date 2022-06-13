BRUCE KULICK And Band Perform KISS Song "A World Without Heroes" At Creatures Fest / MTV Unplugged Pool Party

Creatures Fest 2022 took place Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 - 29) in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, has shared the new video below, stating: "Zach Throne sings this great Gene Simmons song at the MTV Unplugged Pool Party at day one of Creatures Fest. It's got a great guitar solo, that was actually played by Paul Stanley on the MTV filming. I always enjoyed learning the riffs for that song from Paul's performance on The Elder."

Bruce previously shared the video below, in which he and his band are joined by his wife, Lisa Jane Kulick, at the Creatures Fest Pool Party for a performance of the KISS song, "Rock Bottom".

On May 29, Bruce and his band - Todd Kerns, Zach Throne and Brent Fitz - performed the Revenge album in its entirety as well as other KISS classics. Check out the footage below.