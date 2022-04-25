BRUCE KULICK And Band Perform "Spit/SSB" On KISS Kruise X; Video

Bruce Kulick has just released the following video footage of the second set at the Stardust Theater aboard the KISS Kruise X. Filmed from the balcony by Bruce's wife Lisa, along with Mike Wren, here’s the closing two songs from KKX Set 2.

As Kulick recalls, "Zach Throne sings 'Spit', and we go into 'SSB' KISS Alive III style. It was an epic performance on the KISS Kruise, so much fun for us. Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz and Zach were amazing, and more of these kinds of gigs are coming in 2022 and 2023."

Bruce Kulick and his band have performed on the last three KISS Kruises. KKXIII, KKIX, and KKX. His band plays songs from the '80s and '90s that aren't usually performed by KISS from the vast catalog of this iconic band. The fans are always excited to hear deep tracks from the Bruce Kulick era of KISS. On KKX he even included some from Lick It Up.

On KKX, the band featured a medley of songs related to Bruce's late brother Bob Kulick. It was 25 minutes long. Bruce also performed a medley dedicated to Eric Carr, since the 30th anniversary of his passing was on November 24th, 1991. These medleys and the many songs that are worked on by his band are always fan favorites on the KISS Kruise.

Watch previous videos from the Kruise:

In addition to the last onboard KISS performance... don't miss out on Bruce Kulick, Buckcherry, Stryper, Micky James and more, sailing October 29 - November 3, 2022 from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

A message states: "The iconic KISS Kruise XI is setting sail for another unforgettable adventure at sea, and we invite you, KISS Navy! We're sailing aboard Norwegian Jewel, October 29th - November 3rd, 2022 on the very first KISS Kruise sailing from Los Angeles, California to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. Prior to sailing, enjoy time exploring the star-studded city of Los Angeles, California! Visit sites rich in musical history as you prepare to enjoy the hottest vacation on Earth. Once on board, you can look forward to five days of Rock n' Rollin' All Nite and Partying Every Day as we visit brand new west coast port stops!"

"Don't miss the unique activities with your favorite bands, unforgettable shows, and brand new port stops with beautiful beaches make this vacation one you just can’t find anywhere else. Join the Starchild, Demon, Spaceman and Catman, along with your KISS Navy family for the vacation of a lifetime!"

Watch an announcement video below, and sign up now at this location.