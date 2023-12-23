BRUCE KULICK And Wife LISA LANE KULICK Perform "Merry Christmas Baby" At Home; Video

"Our 2023 annual Xmas song is a bluesy rockin' version of 'Merry Christmas Baby'," begins a festive greeting from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"This song has been covered by many of our favorite artists, such as Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Otis Redding, Tina Turner and more. I love that Lisa gets a chance to belt out the blues. It's a live performance, from our home, and we hope you enjoy it. Special thank you to Andrew Capra for adding his drumming for our backing track. Happy Holidays from Bruce and Lisa!"

As Kulick mentioned, "Merry Christmas Baby" was previously covered by Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Otis Redding, and Tina Turner. Those renditions can be enjoyed below.