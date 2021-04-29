BRUCE KULICK - April 2021 Episode Of KISS Guitar Of The Month Streaming

"Here is the prototype of my ESP BK Signature Model 1996," says former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick in the April 2021 edition of KISS Guitar Of The Month, which can be seen below.

"There were 100 made - some neck thru and some bolt on. This is the prototype, and it appears on Carnival Of Souls from KISS, as well as the Union albums and my solo releases. It's a fantastic instrument, built by the ESP custom shop in Japan. Here's the story behind the guitar, and just listen to the tone!"