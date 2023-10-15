BRUCE KULICK BAND Feat. TODD KERNS Performs Alive III At KISS Cancer Goodbye 2023; Fan-Filmed Video

On October 14th at Harvest House in Sarasota, Florida, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and his solo band, feat. Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, Heroes And Monsters) performed KISS - Alive III in its entirety as part of the KISS Cancer Goodbye II benefit concert.

Fan-filmed video of the group playing "Deuce", "Heaven's On Fire", "I Was Made For Lovin' You", and "Detroit Rock City" can be enjoyed below.