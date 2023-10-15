BRUCE KULICK BAND Feat. TODD KERNS Performs Alive III At KISS Cancer Goodbye 2023; Fan-Filmed Video
October 15, 2023, 16 minutes ago
On October 14th at Harvest House in Sarasota, Florida, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and his solo band, feat. Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, Heroes And Monsters) performed KISS - Alive III in its entirety as part of the KISS Cancer Goodbye II benefit concert.
Fan-filmed video of the group playing "Deuce", "Heaven's On Fire", "I Was Made For Lovin' You", and "Detroit Rock City" can be enjoyed below.