BRUCE KULICK Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Classic KISS Album Revenge - "It Stands The Test Of Time, And The Experience Making This Music Has Been A Thrill Of My Lifetime"; Video

Former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, has released the video below, celebrating the 30th anniversary of KISS' Revenge album.

Says Bruce: "May 19th, 1992 was the release date of the KISS album, Revenge. With the album's 30th anniversary, I share my story here as the lead guitarist in KISS.

I am so proud of Revenge. It stands the test of time, and the experience making this music has been a thrill of my lifetime. In addition to my thoughts on creating the album, I show the gear, and guitars that I used in making this great music. I also perform live many of the songs on Revenge for your enjoyment.

I touch upon the tragedy of losing KISS drummer Eric Carr and discuss his replacement, current KISS drummer Eric Singer. Producer Bob Ezrin with his brilliant direction was another story I share in my "30th Anniversary of Revenge"."