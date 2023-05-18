BRUCE KULICK Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of KISS Alive III; Video

Former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"May 18th, 1993 is the 30th anniversary of KISS Alive III. The third live disc from the band is unique because it's the first of the non make up era. Following in the tradition of Alive! and Alive II, acclaimed engineer and producer Eddie Kramer captured the band in three midwest cities on mobile recording trucks. Footage and recordings are from the KISS Revenge tour during the Thanksgiving weekend of '93. Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis shows were recorded and Detroit was also filmed for release on the long form video called KISS Konfidential also covered in my story. I share songs, stories and memories of the events used to promote the release, as well as my guitars and one very special guitar pedal called the Uni-Vibe."

- Directed by Bruce Kulick and Andrew Sgambati

- Edited by Andrew Sgambati

- Thumbnail design by Sharni Quittenton