BRUCE KULICK Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of KISS' Crazy Nights World Tour - "1988 Was One Of My Most Exciting Touring Years With The Band"; Video

Former KISS guitarist, Bruck Kulick, has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Join me in my 35th Anniversary of the KISS Crazy Nights Tour of 1988 as we traveled far from the US to perform for the KISS fans. 1988 was one of my most exciting touring years with the band. We were still supporting our successful Crazy Nights LP in the early months of the year, and after extensive touring in North America it was finally time for us to perform overseas.

It’s hard to believe it was 35 years ago when we played in Japan followed by the The Monsters of Rock festival dates and European shows. I’m certain I’ll never forget the amazing KISS fans, and our great performances!"