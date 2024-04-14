BRUCE KULICK Endorses BRAVEWORDS Writer MARTIN POPOFF's KISS At 50 Book - "He’s Honest With His Opinions"

In October 2023, BraveWords writer Martin Popoff published his KISS At 50 coffee table book. Earlier today, April 14, 2024, Bruce Kulick (who played guitar in KISS from 1984 - 1996) issued the following endorsement via social media:

"Martin Popoff’s book is a recommendation from me. He’s honest with his opinions but covers most of Kisstory, unlike many of the magazines that cashed in on the 50th Anniversary…..thoughts??"

With this beautifully produced book, relive the extraordinary history of the of the hottest band in the land through 50 milestone events.

Formed in New York City in 1973, KISS became one of the most popular and best-selling bands in rock history with their inventive stage presence and heavy, hook-filled catalog, both ideally suited for packing hockey arenas and football stadiums. This richly illustrated book from prolific rock journalist Martin Popoff pays tribute to the band on the occasion of their 50th anniversary by curating and examining the 50 most significant milestones.

This exquisite volume features:

- Sturdy hardcover format

- Stunning concert and candid offstage photography, much of it never before published

- Images of memorabilia, including gig posters, 7-inch picture sleeves, ticket stubs, and more

- Gatefold KISS timeline

Popoff covers everything down through the decades:

- The band’s formation on the New York club scene

- Their fortuitous signing to the Casablanca label

- Infamous TV appearances, including Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park

- The formation of the famous Kiss Army fan club

- Mega tours undertaken in support of the LPs

- Interband conflicts and personnel changes

- The band’s 1980s “unmasking”

- Innovative marketing such as comic books and the Kiss Convention

- And, of course, each of the landmark studio LPs

The result is an epic tribute to one of the most influential and admired bands in rock history - in a milestone year.