BRUCE KULICK Explains How He Approached ACE FREHLEY's Solos In KISS - "I Was Always Super Respectful Of What I Felt Was His Signature Riffs"

Greg Prato, reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com:

As Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley remained in the band throughout all of the lineup changes, we've seen some great guitarists and drummers pass through KISS, taking the positions originally occupied by Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. As far as six-string heroes of Kisstory go, Bruce Kulick is a name that the band's fans hold in high regard. Remaining in the lineup for over a decade, Kulick recorded five studio albums.

Recently, we spoke to Kulick, discussing his time in the band and how he handled his guitar duties. Among other things, we touched upon his interpretations of guitar solos originally written and recorded by Ace Frehley, with Bruce explaining how important it was for him to pay respect to the original member.

Ultimate-Guitar.com: Were you ever told to replicate Ace's solos when performing the older songs in KISS?

Bruck Kulick: "That's the amazing thing about KISS. The catalog is so huge and varied. And I certainly didn't have to play Ace's riffs notes for note, but I was always super respectful of what I felt was his signature riffs.

"So Tommy [Thayer], who did such a tremendous job of imitating Ace's eras 1975 or something, that was his kind of… I think he was asked to do that. And he's in the outfit, and he's that character, so it made sense."

Kulick recently announced that he will be appearing at the Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show next month.

Come and meet Bruce at the Silverton Casino on Friday, November 8 from 12 - 3 PM, and on Saturday, November 9 from AM - 3 PM. Don’t miss this event! Visit LasVegasGuitarTradeShow.com for all the details.