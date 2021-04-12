BRUCE KULICK – Former KISS Guitarist Offers Video Preview Of Las Vegas Concert Stream With TODD KERNS

Join Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad), Todd “Dammit” Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) and Bruce’s wife Lisa Lane Kulick for an extra special performance - Bruce Kulick Live In Las Vegas. Filmed at the Marquee Club's Library inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino. The event premieres April 16 at 9 PM ET.

The show will be available for purchase and to enjoy until the end of April. They perform music from KISS, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Who, Elvis Presley and more. Purchase a ticket at Meethook.live. A video preview can be enjoyed below.

"Filmed at The Library in the Marquee Club at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas. Todd Kerns and I perform KISS songs as well as classic rock hits," says Bruce Kulick. "Special performance by my wife Lisa Lane Kulick, it's a high production unplugged performance you don't want to miss! Available from MeetHook Live, premiering on April 16th. Available to enjoy until the end of April. Visit this link for your ticket!"