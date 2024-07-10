BRUCE KULICK - "If Being In KISS Meant Being The Spaceman Like TOMMY THAYER, I Wouldn't Want To Do It"

Guitarist Bruce Kulick is featured in the new issue of Guitar World, where he discusses not being invited to rejoin KISS when the band's reunion with original guitarist Ace Frehley fell through, or during the End Of The Road farewell tour.

Kulick: "I’ve made peace with not being included in KISS' End Of The Road. That said, no, they never called me. I’ve always missed being in KISS, but if being in KISS meant being the Spaceman like Tommy (Thayer), I wouldn’t want to do it. And if being a part of the final shows meant I had to ask to be there, I’d rather stay home. I guess that’s why Ace respects me and has always been kind to me."

"Come meet me on July 22nd at the “You Wanted the Best” KISS themed benefit for The Alzheimer’s Association in Cleveland, Ohio," says Kulick. "The annual Cleveland Musicians Fundraiser is gonna ROCK."

Kulick, who played guitar for KISS from 1984 - 1996, is offering a special meet and greet to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on July 22nd at the Cleveland Musician’s Fundraiser, “You Wanted The Best”. This KISS themed music benefit at Geneva-On-The-Lake is going to rock! Get your ticket here, as it’s all for a great cause. Note that no personal items will be signed.