BRUCE KULICK - January 2021 Episode Of KISS Guitar Of The Month Streaming

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick shares a 1976 BC Rich Seagull II in the January 2021 edition of KISS Guitar Of The Month, which can be seen below.

"Here's a very rare BC Rich Guitar that was used with KISS on the Carnival Of Souls LP," says Bruce. "The song 'Seduction Of The Innocent' features it, and it also appeared on the debut Union album. The model has an interesting history with the iconic guitar maker BC Rich, and was closest to the Eagle, another well-known model from my KISS years."

"Seduction Of The Innocent":