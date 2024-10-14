BRUCE KULICK Looks Back On Writing For KISS' Asylum Album - "I'm So Happy That They Were Willing To Bring Me In To Contribute" (Video)

Legendary guitarist Bruce Kulick, known for his iconic work with KISS, Grand Funk Railroad and Union, recently sat down with VRP Rocks and shared a look back at the intense behind-the-scenes drama of being caught between two rock legends: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Bruce opens up about the creative tug-of-war between these two iconic figures, revealing what it was really like to navigate the pressure of writing songs for KISS during his time in the band.

From dealing with the impossible dilemma of who to present his music to first, to managing the high stakes of pleasing both Gene and Paul, Bruce’s insights offer an inside look into the inner workings of one of rock’s most legendary bands.

Kulick on songwriting in KISS:

"It's not only that you're going to generate money, maybe forever, because it's on a KISS album. For me, it was also the excitement of having my name as a co-writer with these iconic rock stars, who wrote so many hits. So, the pressure was on. I'll never forger writing Asylum, going to Paul's apartment, and Desmond Child was there, and I saw that I was sitting with a heavy hitter writer. I can see myself at Paul's place thinking 'This is surreal. You just have to be inuitive, be natural, contribute, and stay in my lane...' (laughs). It was great because I ended up with four co-writes on the Asylum record. I'm so happy that they were willing to bring me in to contribute."

"On September 30, 1984 I began my career with KISS performing in Brighton, England," says guitarist Bruce Kulick. "I share my feelings about the six-week European Tour that began my 12 years in KISS."

The setlist for Bruce Kulick's first ever show with KISS on September 30, 1984 at Brighton Centre in Brighton, England was as follows:

"I've Had Enough (Into The Fire)" - Live Premiere

"Detroit Rock City"

"Burn Bitch Burn" - Live Premiere

"Cold Gin"

"Strutter"

Guitar Solo by Paul Stanley

"Under The Gun" - Live Premiere

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Get All You Can Take" - Live Premiere

Drum Solo by Eric Carr

"Young And Wasted"

"Heaven's On Fire" - Live Premiere

"War Machine"

"I Still Love You"

Bass Solo by Gene Simmons

"I Love It Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Lick It Up"