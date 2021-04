"Here's my black Gibson Moderne, part of the company's futuristic line of guitars," says former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick in the March 2021 edition of KISS Guitar Of The Month, which can be seen below.

"This one toured with me in the UK with KISS and was featured in some photo shoots as well. A great sounding Korina wood guitar with it's own KISSTORY as well as odd 'Gumby' shape!"