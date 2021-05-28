BRUCE KULICK Pays Tribute To Brother BOB KULICK On First Anniversary Of His Death; Video

Grammy Award-winning producer / guitarist Bob Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., Motörhead, etc.) passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 70, from natural causes due to heart disease.

Bob's younger brother Bruce Kulick (KISS, Union, Grand Funk Railroad) has issued the following message on the first anniversary of Bob's death: "A year ago today my brother Bob passed away. For his one year anniversary, I’ve created a loving video tribute. At the end I share his final resting place. His life and career was “Forever Larger Than Life”."

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)