BRUCE KULICK Reveals His Five Favourite Albums Of His Career (Video)

Legendary guitarist Bruce Kulick, known for his iconic work with KISS, Grand Funk Railroad and Union, sat down with VRP Rocks to reveal his Top 5 favorite albums that he has ever played on. With over four decades in the music industry, Bruce's incredible career spans countless records, tours and collaborations and in this exclusive interview, he shares the stories and memories behind these landmark albums that mean so much to him.

VRP Rocks: "Whether you're a KISS fan or just passionate about rock music, this video dives deep into the creative process, career highlights, and unique insights from one of rock's most versatile guitarists. Discover why these albums are so special to Bruce and how they’ve shaped his remarkable journey in the world of music. Stay tuned for some surprising choices that showcase the diversity of his talent!"

Kulick: "The Asylum record was monumental. I'm one of the faces on the cover of a KISS album, even though I look like a pop-art ghost (laughs). This is such an iconic cover; it's really interesting. What a great record. I hasd four co-writes (credits), my guitar playing was something to be proud of, although some of it is really hard that I can't really do now. Some great songs like 'Tears Are Falling', 'Uh All Night', 'King Of The Mountain'. It's still important to many, many KISS fans."

Kulick recently offered the following:

"On September 30, 1984 I began my career with KISS performing in Brighton, England. I share my feelings about the six-week European Tour that began my 12 years in KISS."

The setlist for Bruce Kulick's first ever show with KISS on September 30, 1984 at Brighton Centre in Brighton, England was as follows:

"I've Had Enough (Into The Fire)" - Live Premiere

"Detroit Rock City"

"Burn Bitch Burn" - Live Premiere

"Cold Gin"

"Strutter"

Guitar Solo by Paul Stanley

"Under The Gun" - Live Premiere

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Get All You Can Take" - Live Premiere

Drum Solo by Eric Carr

"Young And Wasted"

"Heaven's On Fire" - Live Premiere

"War Machine"

"I Still Love You"

Bass Solo by Gene Simmons

"I Love It Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Lick It Up"