BRUCE KULICK Reveals Plans To Record New Music With TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ And ZACH THRONE - "I Affectionately Call These Guys THE MOBB; Members Of Bruce's Band" (Audio)

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick closed out 2020 guesting on Rockin' Metal Revival. He discussed his time with the band, the KISS reunion that forced him out if the band, and his curent relationship with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. Kulick also reveals his tentative music plans for 2021. Check out the interview below.

Kulick: "My plans are to work with - I affectionately call these guys The Mobb; Members Of Bruce's Band (laughs) - and between Zach (Throne), Brent (Fitz) and Todd (Kerns) it's a formidable quartet of great players who can sing amazing. Zach is the secret weapon. We're going to work on originals and maybe some covers that make sense and fit us really well. I don't know where in 2021 it's going to go landscape-wise for the entertainment business, but I do feel confident that I can get down to the reality of making some recorded music with those guys. That's the goal."