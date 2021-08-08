BRUCE KULICK & THE VEGAS M.O.B.B. Aim To Release An EP This Fall

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick recently appeared on Tales Of A Kiss Geek. His chat with host Glen Walker can be seen below; an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Kulick: "The Vegas M.O.B.B. (Members of Bruce's Band featuring Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, and Zach Throne), I want it to be more of a band effort... we have two songs that we need to finish. We plan on finishing them this summer, so we could offer at least an EP of a couple of tunes come the fall, with the events coming up with the Kruise, and the Kruise Fest that happens right before the Kruise; but that could develop into something more."

KISS Kruise X will sail from Miami, Florida to Harvest Caye, Belize & Roatan, Honduras from October 29 - November 3, 2021 aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Scheduled to perform aboard Kiss Kruise X: KISS, Night Ranger, Queensrÿche, Sebastian Bach, Bruce Kulick, Black 'N Blue, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Jared James Nichols, Liliac, and more. Complete details can be found at TheKissKruise.com.