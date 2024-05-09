BRUCE KULICK To Appear At KISS Themed Benefit For Alzheimer’s Association

"Come meet me on July 22nd at the “You Wanted the Best” KISS themed benefit for The Alzheimer’s Association in Cleveland, Ohio," says guitarist Bruce Kulick. "The annual Cleveland Musicians Fundraiser is gonna ROCK."

Kulick, who played guitar for KISS from 1984 - 1996, is offering a special meet and greet to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on July 22nd at the Cleveland Musician’s Fundraiser, “You Wanted The Best”. This KISS themed music benefit at Geneva-On-The-Lake is going to rock! Get your ticket here, as it’s all for a great cause. Note that no personal items will be signed.