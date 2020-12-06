BRUCE KULICK, TODD KERNS Share Rehearsal Video For KISSMAS Masquerade 2020

KISSmas Masquerade is a two day KISS themed event on December 18th and 19th, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. It will also be live streamed for KISS fans across the globe to enjoy.

"Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conpsirators) and I are rehearsing for our live streaming concert from Las Vegas for the KISSMAS Masquerade 2020," says former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"Get your ticket now, at this location, to virtually attend this intimate acoustic set. It will stream live on December 19th. Your ticket which will be available for BOTH days of the event. It will stream worldwide! Eddie Trunk will be hosting the event. Do miss this KISSMAS weekend expo concert."

Promoters Neil Davis and Brian Bell created KISSmas for several reasons: "First, it has been a tough year for most of us and we wanted to end 2020 on a high note. Second, we wanted to have an event that gave musicians, artists, production crews, restaurants, small businesses, hotels, etc. an opportunity to do what they do best. The event will include live music, merchants, silent and live auctions, KISS themed activities and most important to enjoy, the friendships that have been forged amongst KISS fans."

Artists appearing at KISSmas Masquerade include: Bruce Kulick & Todd Kerns, Jean Beauvoir, Rick Derringer, The Talismen, Enuff Z'Nuff, Kurt Frohlich, Gary Schutt, and more.

Further details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at kissmas2020.com.