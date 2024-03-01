BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - New "Best Of" Collection Due In April

Sony Music will celebrate the music of Bruce Springsteen next month with a collection of original songs spanning his storied 50-year recording career, from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You.

Best Of Bruce Springsteen will be available on April 19, and will come in physical formats as an 18-track set across 2 LPs or 1 CD - and digitally as an expanded 31-song package. The collection will span early-career favorites like "Growin' Up" and "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," staples of Springsteen's live shows from "Dancing In The Dark" to "The Rising," best-selling breakouts like "Born To Run" and "Hungry Heart," as well as recent releases "Hello Sunshine" and "Letter To You." Here, these career-spanning works appear together in one set for the first time. Best Of Bruce Springsteen arrives with an album cover shot by Eric Meola during the Born To Run sessions, as well as new liner notes by Erik Flannigan.

Best Of Bruce Springsteen captures a body of work that has earned Springsteen honors and accolades including 20 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, a special Tony Award, the Presidential Medal Of Freedom, a Kennedy Center Honor and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. It has also made Springsteen one of the world's most in-demand artists - topping 140 million records sold across the globe, more than 70 million in the United States alone, and becoming the first artist in history with a Top Five album in six consecutive decades. Springsteen is also one of only four artists to sell more than 20 million concert tickets since 1980 - including the highest-grossing worldwide tours of 2012 and 2016.

LP/CD tracklisting:

"Growin’ Up"

"Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"

"Born To Run"

"Thunder Road"

"Badlands"

"Hungry Heart"

"Atlantic City"

"Dancing in the Dark"

"Born in the U.S.A"

"Brilliant Disguise"

"Human Touch"

"Streets of Philadelphia"

"The Ghost of Tom Joad"

"Secret Garden"

"The Rising"

"Girls In Their Summer Clothes"

"Hello Sunshine "

"Letter To You"

Digital Deluxe tracklisting:

"Growin’ Up"

"Spirit In The Night"

"Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"

"4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)"

"Born To Run"

"Tenth Avenue Freeze Out"

"Thunder Road"

"Badlands"

"Prove It All Night"

"The River"

"Hungry Heart"

"Atlantic City"

"Glory Days"

"Dancing in the Dark"

"Born in the U.S.A"

"Brilliant Disguise"

"Tougher Than The Rest"

"Human Touch"

"If I Should Fall Behind"

"Living Proof"

"Streets of Philadelphia"

"The Ghost of Tom Joad"

"Secret Garden"

"The Rising"

"Long Time Comin’"

"Girls In Their Summer Clothes"

"The Wrestler"

"We Take Care Of Our Own"

"Hello Sunshine"

"Ghosts"

"Letter To You"

Before the release of Best Of Bruce Springsteen, he'll return to the road with The E Street Band later this month, beginning on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona for a series of 51 shows across North America and Europe. Continuing their first run together since 2016-2017, Springsteen and The E Street Band's recent tour stops have been hailed as "one of the greatest shows ever" by The Daily Telegraph and "the greatest show on earth" by Billboard. For a full list of tour dates, head here.