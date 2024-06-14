BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's Manager Forced Him To Write One More Song For Born In The U.S.A., Giving Him One Of His Biggest Hits; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following intro...

"Over the course of several years, Bruce Springsteen wrote around 100 songs… And somehow he whittled them down to just one epic record called Born in the U.S.A. It was a record that was more commercial than he had ever wanted to create. Exhausted and ready to move on, Springsteen was finally done with it. Only, his manager said it wasn’t enough. He told The Boss he needed a blockbuster hit. Pissed off, the boss said 'HELL NO… If you want another song you write it.' But eventually, Bruce went back to his hotel wrote the most commercially accessible song of his career, 'Dancing In The Dark'. Then he buried it near the end of his record. But when 'Dancing In The Dark' was released as a lead-off single, it was the spark that started a fire… leading to the most hits from one album in history …and Born in the U.S.A. would sell 30 million copies. Get the story of this reluctant hit-master Bruce Springsteen, next on the Professor Of Rock."