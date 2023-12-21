BRUJERIA Announce June 2024 Esto Es Brujeria European Tour

Mexican death grind legends, Brujeria, are pleased to announce that they will bring their murderous rampage to Europe next year. The band have announced their Esto Es Brujeria - European Tour 2024.

The mafiosos will present some of their new songs live in the flesh each night, showcasing tracks like 'Mochado', 'Bruja Encabronada' and 'El Patrón Del Reventón'. Tickets are now on sale here.

Tour dates:

4 - Wasquehal, France – The Black Lab

6 - Gent, Belgium – Chinastraat

7 - Tilburg, Netherlands – Little Devil

8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Grave Festival

10 - Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia

11 - Wroclaw, Poland – Lacznik

12 - Krakow, Poland – Kamienna 12

13 - Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia – Randal

15 - Budapest, Hungary – Analogue Music Hall

16 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic

18 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Maimunarnika

21 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Menza Pri Koritu

22 - Salzburg, Austria – Rockhouse

23 - Bologna, Italy – Alchemica

24 - Rome, Italy – Traffic Club

25 - Milan, Italy – Slaughter Club

27 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

Brujeria put the world of cartels and ritualistic murder on wax with a brutal power equivalent to when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. Today, the band unleashes their fifth full-length album Esto Es Brujeria onto the world via Nuclear Blast Records.

“El Patrón Del Reventón” is the latest offering from the record. The music video was produced by Ceasar "Chorro" Padilla & Juan Brujo.

Juan Brujo comments, "Ahora si!!"

Esto Es Brujeria was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna’s in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. Production of the record was handled by the band while engineering was a joint effort between Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas, and Miguel Seco. The mixing and mastering of the album was completed by Seba Puente who was also a part of the engineering team. The album artwork was created by Gary Ronaldson. Esto Es Brujeria saw the return of their metal mascot Coco Loco who is emblazoned on the ferocious cover.

Esto Es Brujeria is available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- Orange Cassette (Limited to 550)

- 2LP

* Orange with Red & Black Splatter (Limited to 3,000)

* Orange and Red Split Vinyl (EU Limited to 500)

Order here.

Esto Es Brujería tracklisting:

"Esto Es Brujeria"

"El Patrón Del Reventón"

"Estado Profundo"

"Bruja Encabronada"

"G-A-K"

"Tu Vida Loca"

"Mexorcista"

"Bestia De La Muerte"

"Políticamente Correctos"

"Mochado"

"Perdido En El Espacio"

"Odio Que Amo"

"Testamento 3.0"

"Covid-666"

"Lord Nazi Ruso"

"Cocaína"

"Bruja Encabronada" video:

"Mochado" visualizer:

On November 2, Brujeria will kick off their Esto Es Tour 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. The 29-date trek will make stops in Dallas, Boston, and Seattle before ending in Pomona on December 10. Joining them on the run are Piñata Protest and No/Más.

Brujeria's Juan Brujo comments, "Al fin Esto Es... Brujeria!"

Find dates and tickets at brujeria.com.

Brujeria is:

Juan Brujo, Sangron - Vocals

Fantasma - Vocals

Pinche Peach - Vocals

La Encabronada - Vocals

El Criminal - Guitars

El Embrujado - Guitars

Hongo - Bass

El Cynico - Bass

Hongo Jr. - Drums

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)