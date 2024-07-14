BRUJERIA Announce Mexorcista Tour 2024

Mexican death grind band Brujeria put the world of cartels and ritualistic murder on wax with a brutal power equivalent to when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. This Fall, the band is heading on the road for their 'Mexorcita Tour 2024' with special guests Tribal Gaze (September 5 - September 10) and Cancer Christ (September 21 - September 27). The 25-date trek will kick off on August 29 in Long Beach, CA and will make its way to Dallas, Brooklyn, and St. Louis before concluding in Los Angeles on September 27.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at Brujeria.com.

Confirmed dates for Brujeria's Mexorcista Tour 2024 are:

August

29 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar

30 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

31 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

September

2 - Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks

3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

8 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Small's Theater

17 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

21 - Wichita, KS - Wave

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Paramount

Esto Es Brujeria was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna’s in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. Production of the record was handled by the band while engineering was a joint effort between Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas, and Miguel Seco. The mixing and mastering of the album was completed by Seba Puente who was also a part of the engineering team. The album artwork was created by Gary Ronaldson. Esto Es Brujeria saw the return of their metal mascot Coco Loco who is emblazoned on the ferocious cover. Secure your copy here.

Esto Es Brujería tracklisting:

"Esto Es Brujeria"

"El Patrón Del Reventón"

"Estado Profundo"

"Bruja Encabronada"

"G-A-K"

"Tu Vida Loca"

"Mexorcista"

"Bestia De La Muerte"

"Políticamente Correctos"

"Mochado"

"Perdido En El Espacio"

"Odio Que Amo"

"Testamento 3.0"

"Covid-666"

"Lord Nazi Ruso"

"Cocaína"

"Bruja Encabronada" video:

"Mochado" visualizer:

Brujeria is:

Juan Brujo, Sangron - Vocals

Fantasma - Vocals

Pinche Peach - Vocals

La Encabronada - Vocals

El Criminal - Guitars

El Embrujado - Guitars

Hongo - Bass

El Cynico - Bass

Hongo Jr. - Drums

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)