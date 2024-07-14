BRUJERIA Announce Mexorcista Tour 2024
Mexican death grind band Brujeria put the world of cartels and ritualistic murder on wax with a brutal power equivalent to when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. This Fall, the band is heading on the road for their 'Mexorcita Tour 2024' with special guests Tribal Gaze (September 5 - September 10) and Cancer Christ (September 21 - September 27). The 25-date trek will kick off on August 29 in Long Beach, CA and will make its way to Dallas, Brooklyn, and St. Louis before concluding in Los Angeles on September 27.
Tickets for the tour are now on sale at Brujeria.com.
Confirmed dates for Brujeria's Mexorcista Tour 2024 are:
August
29 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar
30 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
31 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
September
2 - Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks
3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
8 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows
12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
14 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Small's Theater
17 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
21 - Wichita, KS - Wave
22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Paramount
Esto Es Brujeria was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna’s in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. Production of the record was handled by the band while engineering was a joint effort between Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas, and Miguel Seco. The mixing and mastering of the album was completed by Seba Puente who was also a part of the engineering team. The album artwork was created by Gary Ronaldson. Esto Es Brujeria saw the return of their metal mascot Coco Loco who is emblazoned on the ferocious cover. Secure your copy here.
Esto Es Brujería tracklisting:
"Esto Es Brujeria"
"El Patrón Del Reventón"
"Estado Profundo"
"Bruja Encabronada"
"G-A-K"
"Tu Vida Loca"
"Mexorcista"
"Bestia De La Muerte"
"Políticamente Correctos"
"Mochado"
"Perdido En El Espacio"
"Odio Que Amo"
"Testamento 3.0"
"Covid-666"
"Lord Nazi Ruso"
"Cocaína"
"Bruja Encabronada" video:
"Mochado" visualizer:
Brujeria is:
Juan Brujo, Sangron - Vocals
Fantasma - Vocals
Pinche Peach - Vocals
La Encabronada - Vocals
El Criminal - Guitars
El Embrujado - Guitars
Hongo - Bass
El Cynico - Bass
Hongo Jr. - Drums
(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)