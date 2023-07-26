BRUJERIA Drum Legend NICK BARKER Suffering From Kidney Failure; GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Word has come down that UK drum legend Nick Barker, who made his name working with Cradle Of Filth and Dimmu Borgir - and is currently a member of Brujeria and Shining - is fighting kidney failure. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist with costs by Brandi Campanile. Details are available below.

Brandi Campanile: "Nicholas Barker…. if asked to write anything, it would be a list of phenomenal statements, but I will just state the most obvious and this is definitely not the way in which one wants to state them:

Amazing drummer… duh

Loving father…. Oh goodness does this man love his daughters!

Amazing friend… absofuckinglutely… Man would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Always there to uplift, provide a kind word and make sure you know you are amazing. Even if its something you don't want to hear, he will tell you with love, cause that's just who he is. Always doing things to make us laugh with his antics.

He has given us his entire life with music, on stage or in the studio. Giving us music that has us raging. His achievements are definitely awe inspiring!!!!

Maybe I am biased, but it is what it is.

But writing this statement, is not something he planned for. As many noticed, back in 2022, Nick was hospitalized several times… a couple of these times while on tour. During these visits, it was discovered that he was losing kidney function. With determination, he tried to continue caring for himself while maintaining the tours and his musical career. His life has been dedicated to it along with his daughters. Both of which are his life blood.

Unfortunately, it has all taken its toll and the kidneys are in full failure. With all things, he has been going through this the best he can, on his own. After giving so much of himself to his music, to us, his friends and fans. He now needs us as he cannot currently work due to the dialysis schedule and focusing on his health."

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe campaign at this location.