BRUJERIA Frontman JUAN BRUJO Passes At Age 61

Mexican death grind band, Brujeria, canceled the remaining dates on their Mexorcita Tour 2024 earlier this week "due to a severe medical emergency." The band has now shared the following message:

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader, Juan Brujo, has passed away today. Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current Mexorcista tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Viriginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest efforts, he died this morning. His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support.

The Wizard is dead, long live the Wizard!"

Brujeria was formed in 1989 in the spirit of creating a grindcore and death metal band representative of the Latino / Chicano community. Guitarist Dino Cazares (Fear Factory), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), drummer Pat Hoed, bass guitarist Billy Gould (Faith No More) and vocalist Juan Brujo, used pseudonyms as most were in other known bands.

Brujeria vocalist Ciriaco "Pinche Peach" Quezada. passed away earlier this year from serious heart complications at the age of 57.

The band released its latest album, Esto Es Brujeria - their fifth - in September 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Band photo by Hannah Verbeuren