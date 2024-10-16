BRYAN ADAMS Announces March 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Bryan Adams is known as one of the most exciting live musicians in the world. Fresh off his successful So Happy It Hurts tour, which spanned three years and included performances in over sixteen countries, Adams is once again set to rock audiences around the globe with his new Roll With The Punches Tour in 2025 - including six thrilling performances at Wynn in Las Vegas, when he returns to the Encore Theater stage in March.

Show Dates (all shows begin at 8 PM):

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Adams recently issued a special double A-side single featuring two songs - "War Machine" and "Rock And Roll Hell" - through his new independent label, Bad Records. These songs were originally written by Adams, Jim Vallance, and Gene Simmons for KISS’ 1982 album, Creatures Of The Night.

The release is available to order as a limited edition double A-side 7” single, available exclusively via Bryan’s webstore.