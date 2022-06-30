BRYMIR - Melodic Death Metal Force To Release Voices In The Sky Album In August; Title Track Music Video Posted

Hailing from Helsinki, Finland, melodic death metal force Brymir take a stand with their most commanding full-length yet and Napalm Records debut, entitled Voices In The Sky, set for release on August 26. Formed in 2006, the five-piece - featuring lead guitarist Joona Björkroth (Battle Beast), frontman, writer and producer Viktor Storm Gullichsen, drummer Patrik Fält (Feastem, ex-Afgrund), guitarist Sean Haslam and bassist Jarkko Niemi - began to stir up the scene in 2011 with their debut Breathe Fire To The Sun, uniting folk metal influences with cinematic soundscapes and hard hitting, fast-paced melodic death impacts.

With an acoustic guitar introduction, the passionate, official first single and album opening title track marks an ode to heavy metal and precedes an epic, bludgeoning wall-of-sound with stunning instrumentation, blazing guitars and a performance of the most crushing drum-grooves imaginable!

Viktor Gullichsen on the album and first single: “Even in the darkest times of despair, the songs and sounds we cherish can help us light our way through the night. For us, writing the album Voices In The Sky served this purpose during the past trying years. It let us imagine how it would feel to be back on the road, touring alongside our friends and our idols. As performing live is one of our driving forces, we eventually began to feel powerless without being able to do it.

This is especially apparent in the lyrics for the title track. It is a song about ambition forged in frustration and longing. About a desire for the validation an artist so often needs to fuel the endless pursuit of expression and accomplishment - especially the kind of validation we only can find in club full of roaring metalheads, reacting to our music. Even many other songs tell of travel, discovery and conquest. I wonder why...

Now that our newest creation is finally fully formed and ready to launch, we are beyond excited to head out on the most epic and ambitious chapter yet in Brymir’s 15 year history. See you on tour!”

Watch the official music video below.

Voices In The Sky marks a hefty next level creation in the vein of Ensiferum, Wintersun and Children Of Bodom, but serves as a more modernized answer to the melodic death metal equation with massive production, deep grooves and air-tight technicality. Nevertheless, Brymir continues to draw inspiration from traditional genres like folk and classical music, all brought together perfectly at the hands of the band and producer mastermind and singer Viktor Storm Gullichsen at JKB Studios, with mastering helmed by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios.

Voices In The Sky will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve (6 Panels)

- 1LP Gatefold Red (Transparent)

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Voices In The Sky"

"Forged In War"

"Fly With Me"

"Herald Of Aegir"

"Rift Between Us"

"Landfall"

"Borderland"

"Far From Home"

"Seeds Of Downfall"

"All As One"

"Diabolis Interium" (Bonus)

"Voices In The Sky" video:

Lineup:

Viktor Gullichsen - vocals

Joona Björkroth - guitars, backing vocals

Sean Haslam - guitars

Jarkko Niemi – bass, backing vocals

Patrik Fält - drums

(Photo - Janica Lönn)