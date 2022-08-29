BRYMIR Release "Herald Of Aegir" Drum Playthrough Video

Helsinki, Finland-based melodic death metal force, Brymir, will release their Napalm Records debut, Voices In The Sky, this Friday, August 26.

The band have released this drum playthrough video for the song "Herald Of Aegir":

Voices In The Sky marks a hefty next level creation in the vein of Ensiferum, Wintersun and Children Of Bodom, but serves as a more modernized answer to the melodic death metal equation with massive production, deep grooves and air-tight technicality. Nevertheless, Brymir continues to draw inspiration from traditional genres like folk and classical music, all brought together perfectly at the hands of the band and producer mastermind and singer Viktor Storm Gullichsen at JKB Studios, with mastering helmed by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios.

Voices In The Sky will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve (6 Panels)

- 1LP Gatefold Red (Transparent)

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Voices In The Sky"

"Forged In War"

"Fly With Me"

"Herald Of Aegir"

"Rift Between Us"

"Landfall"

"Borderland"

"Far From Home"

"Seeds Of Downfall"

"All As One"

"Diabolis Interium" (Bonus)

“Fly With Me” video:

“Herald Of Aegir” lyric video:

"Voices In The Sky" video:

Lineup:

Viktor Gullichsen - vocals

Joona Björkroth - guitars, backing vocals

Sean Haslam - guitars

Jarkko Niemi – bass, backing vocals

Patrik Fält - drums

(Photo - Janica Lönn)