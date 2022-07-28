BRYMIR Release New Environmental Awareness-Themed Single "Herald Of Aegir"; Lyric Video

Hailing from Helsinki, Finland, melodic death metal force Brymir will release their Napalm Records debut, Voices In The Sky, on August 26.

Today, after unleashing the official first single and album opening title track, “Voices In The Sky”, the band - featuring lead guitarist Joona Björkroth (Battle Beast), frontman, writer and producer Viktor Storm Gullichsen, drummer Patrik Fält (Feastem, ex-Afgrund), guitarist Sean Haslam and bassist Jarkko Niemiunveils - presents the second single, “Herald of Aegir”.

The passionate offering comes along with a visually palpable lyric video and skillfully portrays Brymir’s multifaceted nature, combining tight guitar lines and delicate orchestration with a dark and raging melodic death metal storm fueled by Viktor Gullichsen furious vocal attack. The song's storyline is a mythology-adorned stance against the destruction of our environment and the pollution of our oceans, a strong message transported throughout their music.

Viktor Gullichsen on the album and second single: “Growing up in Finland, the land of a thousand lakes, I’ve always had a special relationship with water. I spent a big part of my childhood in the archipelago, eating what fish we caught - but today the fish are mostly gone and if we keep polluting the oceans there will soon be nothing left. This song is a reminder that we are approaching a point of no return, especially for some of the more sensitive species. The song’s title refers to salmon, the finest catch of our ancestors and the greatest beast lurking in the depths of the Baltic Sea - but perhaps they won't be around for much longer… Treat our oceans with respect - or the Herald of Aegir will get you!”

Voices In The Sky marks a hefty next level creation in the vein of Ensiferum, Wintersun and Children Of Bodom, but serves as a more modernized answer to the melodic death metal equation with massive production, deep grooves and air-tight technicality. Nevertheless, Brymir continues to draw inspiration from traditional genres like folk and classical music, all brought together perfectly at the hands of the band and producer mastermind and singer Viktor Storm Gullichsen at JKB Studios, with mastering helmed by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios.

Voices In The Sky will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve (6 Panels)

- 1LP Gatefold Red (Transparent)

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Voices In The Sky"

"Forged In War"

"Fly With Me"

"Herald Of Aegir"

"Rift Between Us"

"Landfall"

"Borderland"

"Far From Home"

"Seeds Of Downfall"

"All As One"

"Diabolis Interium" (Bonus)

"Voices In The Sky" video:

Lineup:

Viktor Gullichsen - vocals

Joona Björkroth - guitars, backing vocals

Sean Haslam - guitars

Jarkko Niemi – bass, backing vocals

Patrik Fält - drums

(Photo - Janica Lönn)