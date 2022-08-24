BRYMIR Release New Single "Fly With Me"; Official Music Video Streaming

Helsinki, Finland-based melodic death metal force, Brymir, will release their Napalm Records debut, Voices In The Sky, this Friday, August 26.

Today, the band unleash their third single and official music video, “Fly With Me”. The band proves their remarkable ability to combine immense, clear, earworm choruses with furious growls and heavy breakdowns. This is with no doubt the next band to keep on the radar in modern melodic death metal. Styled in the vein of Ensiferum, Wintersun and Children Of Bodom, they serve a more modernized answer to the melodic death metal equation.

Says the band on “Fly With Me”: "Social media is a wild place - it can a powerful platform for expression but at the same time it is a cesspit of disinformation, hate and bullying. A place where identities are forged and destroyed. This song is about the dangers of getting lost in the digital maze - be careful out there!"

Voices In The Sky marks a hefty next level creation in the vein of Ensiferum, Wintersun and Children Of Bodom, but serves as a more modernized answer to the melodic death metal equation with massive production, deep grooves and air-tight technicality. Nevertheless, Brymir continues to draw inspiration from traditional genres like folk and classical music, all brought together perfectly at the hands of the band and producer mastermind and singer Viktor Storm Gullichsen at JKB Studios, with mastering helmed by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios.

Voices In The Sky will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve (6 Panels)

- 1LP Gatefold Red (Transparent)

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Voices In The Sky"

"Forged In War"

"Fly With Me"

"Herald Of Aegir"

"Rift Between Us"

"Landfall"

"Borderland"

"Far From Home"

"Seeds Of Downfall"

"All As One"

"Diabolis Interium" (Bonus)

“Herald Of Aegir” lyric video:

"Voices In The Sky" video:

Lineup:

Viktor Gullichsen - vocals

Joona Björkroth - guitars, backing vocals

Sean Haslam - guitars

Jarkko Niemi – bass, backing vocals

Patrik Fält - drums

(Photo - Janica Lönn)