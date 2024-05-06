BTO’s RANDY BACHMAN Reveals "Takin’ Care Of Business" Origins - "One Night I'm Driving To A Gig..."

In 1974, Bachman-Turner Overdrive released their iconic smash single “Takin’ Care Of Business”.

However, the timeless track didn’t materialize overnight, reports Matt Levy. In fact, it was originally called “White Collar Worker” and lingered in singer Randy Bachman’s proverbial drafts folder for six years, left over from his stint with The Guess Who.

Then, lightning struck. “One night I’m driving to a gig in Vancouver and a guy comes on the radio station,” Bachman told the New York Post in an exclusive interview. “He says ‘Hi, this is Daryl B and we’re taking care of business.'”

Bachman wrote the title down and made the band play the song on the spot — unprepared and unrehearsed — that night.

“The crowd went crazy,” Bachman smiled. “We recorded it two weeks later and that’s what you hear.”

Bachman-Turner Overdrive 2024 Tour Dates:

June

13 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

14 - Caesars - Windsor, ON

16 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

19 - Surf Ballroom and Museum - Clear Lake, IA

21 - 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel - Newkirk, OK

22 - River Spirit Casino Resort - Tulsa, OK

July

19 - Lee’s Family Forum - Henderson, NV

20 - Kenley Amphitheater - Layton, UT

22 - Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, ID

24 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

August

20 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

22 - The Great Darke County Fair - Greenville, OH

23 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

September

13 - Music Box Borgata - Atlantic City, NJ

20 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, NY

23 - Bloomsburg Fairground Events - Bloomsburg, PA