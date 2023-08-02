BUCKCHERRY Announce 2024 UK Tour With Special Guests THE TREATMENT And RUBIKON
August 2, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Buckcherry have announced their Vol. 10 UK tour, commencing January 23, 2024. The 10-show tour is the band's first visit to the UK since 2019.
Direct support on all shows will be provided by UK favorites The Treatment. Opening the shows will be US band, Rubikon. VIP meet and greets will be available for all shows and can be purchased here.
UK dates:
January
23 - Bristol, England - Thekla
24 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Room
26 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
27 - Buckley, Wales - Tivoli
28 - Manchester, England - Club Academy
30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
31 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
February
2 - London, England - Islington Academy
3 - Wolverhampton, England - KKs Steelmill
4 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
Buckcherry recently released the official video for "Summer Of '69", featured on their new album, Vol. 10.
The song was originally released by Bryan Adams on his album Reckless in 1984 and became a worldwide hit. The video was directed by Tom Flynn, who also directed the band's two prior videos from Vol. 10 - "Good Time" and "Shine Your Light". The video was shot in Detroit and at Summerfest in Milwaukee and captures a day in the life of a touring rock band.
Vol. 10, out now, was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album is released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world. The album is available to order here, and here.
Vol. 10 tracklisting:
"This And That"
"Good Time"
"Keep On Fighting"
"Turn It On"
"Feels Like Love"
"One And Only"
"Shine Your Light"
"Let's Get Wild"
"With You"
"Pain"
"Summer Of '69"
"With You" visualizer:
"Shine Your Light" video:
"Let's Get Wild" visualizer:
"Good Time" video:
Buckcherry tour dates:
July
25 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho
27 - Taylorville, IL - TAILGATE and TALLBOYS
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Private
29 - Youngstown, OH - WEAN Park - With Kid Rock
30 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
August
1 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theatre
3 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center
4 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
5 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway - With Tesla
11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
12 - Grand Island, NE - Filling Station and Bar
13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center
15 - Fargo, ND - Butler Center
16 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre
18 - Brainerd, MN - Armory
19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
20 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
22 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre
23 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
25 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club
26 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
27 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
29 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
30 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
September
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
4 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks
October
29 - Rochester, MI - The Roxy
November
28 - Chickasha, OK- Legends
29 - Amarillo, TX- Hoots Pub
December
3 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont
11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
Buckcherry/Skid Row dates:
August
31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
September
1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023
2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center
16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center
23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino
24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand
October
5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort
7 - Arlington, WA - Angel of the Winds Casino
8 - Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Vancouver
10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre
12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre
16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center
21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
December
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino
2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort